Value vs. Growth: 3 Successful Investors Weigh In on Where the Market Is Headed

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is trading down roughly 8% from its recent high, but the index's level has still risen roughly 173.5% over the last five years. Despite very low interest rates and assurance from Federal Reserve officials that its lending rates will remain at basement levels for the foreseeable future, growth stocks have been battered over the last month and investors have shifted some of their dollars into value stocks that look less prone to volatility.

What comes next? The tea leaves are difficult to read on this one, and there's a huge range of variables that could impact relative performance. With that in mind, we asked three Motley Fool contributors how they think the "value vs. growth" dynamic will shake out. Here's what they had to say.

Growth's hot streak is cooling, but think long term