Wall Street Is Completely Clueless About These 3 Popular Stocks

Many investors rely on Wall Street to tell them whether a stock is a good investment. Even as discount brokers have made stock commissions a thing of the past, full-service brokerage companies still charge management fees, commissions, and other charges that reduce the returns you're able to generate from your investment portfolio.

One of the most frustrating things about counting on Wall Street's professional analysts is that there's often huge disagreement among the ranks about what prospects certain stocks have. In particular, when you look at the stocks about which there's the most dissension, you'll find some of the most popular companies in the market.

Below, we'll look at three stocks about which there's no clear consensus among Wall Street's finest. You'll learn the arguments on both sides so that you can make an informed choice about whether you want to make these stocks part of your portfolio.

1. Netflix