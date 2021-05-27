Want $3,895 Per Month in Social Security Benefits? Here's How to Get It

2. Consistently reach the maximum taxable earnings limit

Not only is the length of your career important, but how much you were earning during those 35 years will impact your benefit amount, as well.

The maximum taxable earnings limit is the highest amount subject to Social Security taxes. If you earn more than that limit, you won't pay taxes on that additional income. You also won't receive a higher benefit amount.

In 2021, that limit is $142,800. Each year, the limit changes to account for inflation. If you had started your career 35 years ago in 1986, the maximum taxable earnings limit that year was $42,000.

In order to collect as much as possible from Social Security, you'll need to have consistently reached the maximum taxable earnings limit since age 22. Even if you haven't met that goal, though, the higher your earnings, the more you can potentially receive in benefits.

3. Wait until age 70 to begin claiming