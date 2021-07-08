Want $3,895 per Month in Social Security Benefits? Here's the Salary You Need

During those 35 years, you'll also need to reach the maximum taxable earnings limit. The maximum taxable earnings limit is the highest annual income that's subject to Social Security taxes. Consistently reaching that limit will result in earning the maximum Social Security benefit amount. And if you earn more than that limit, your benefit amount will not increase any further.

For 2021, the maximum taxable earnings limit is $142,800 per year. This limit changes over time, however, to count for cost-of-living adjustments. For example, 35 years ago, in 1986, the limit was $42,000 per year.

To max out your Social Security benefits, you'll need to have been reaching these limits consistently over 35 years. You'll also need to wait until age 70 to begin claiming benefits, because claiming any earlier than that will reduce your benefit amount by up to 30%.

What if your income falls short?

Many workers won't be able to achieve the maximum Social Security benefit amount, and that's OK. There are still ways you can boost your monthly payments.