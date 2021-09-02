Want a $1 Million Nest Egg? Here's the Monthly Retirement Plan Contribution That Could Pull It Off

But let's focus on that possibility and how to get there. Many people start working full-time in their early 20s and don't retire until their late 60s. If you follow a similar pattern, you may have a 45-year savings window to take advantage of.

Meanwhile, if you invest your retirement plan heavily in stocks, there's a reasonable chance that over that lengthy savings window, you'll end up generating an average annual 7% return in your IRA or 401(k) plan. That 7% is a bit below the stock market's average. Assuming a 45-year savings window and that 7% return, you could retire with a little more than $1 million.

Of course, things start to shift when you shrink your savings window. Saving $300 a month in a stock-heavy retirement plan over 35 years, not 45, will leave you with about $500,000 in savings, even if you manage to eke out a 7% average annual return during that time.

But if you're already a decade into your career and have yet to start funding an IRA or 401(k), you can compensate by making larger contributions. Setting aside $600 a month in your retirement plan over 35 years will give you about $1 million if you manage to snag that 7% return.