Want a More Comfortable Retirement? Forget About Social Security

There are other reasons not to rely heavily on Social Security, though. Because cost-of-living adjustments have been notably stingy over the past decade, Social Security beneficiaries have been steadily losing buying power. Throw in the fact that Social Security was never designed to replace workers' full paychecks in the first place, and it's clear that you're better off having a retirement strategy that includes more than just collecting a benefit every month and calling it a day.

How to secure your own retirement

While you can comfortably factor some amount of Social Security income into your retirement, nailing down that sum may be challenging, especially if you still have many working years ahead of you. That's why a better bet is to effectively put Social Security out of your mind and instead focus on building a solid nest egg.