Want an Extra $370 per Month in Social Security Benefits? Here's How to Get It

However, if you delay claiming benefits until age 70, you'll receive your full benefit amount plus a bonus each month. If your FRA is 67 years old, waiting until age 70 to claim will result in a 24% boost in benefits every month for the rest of your life.

Boosting your benefits by hundreds of dollars per month

That 24% bonus may not seem like much, but it can increase your benefits more than you may think.

The average benefit amount for retirees is around $1,543 per month, according to data from the SSA. Let's say your FRA is 67 years old, and by claiming at that age, you'd receive $1,543 per month.

By waiting until age 70, you'd receive your full benefit amount plus 24% extra, or roughly $1,913 per month. In other words, by waiting three years to begin claiming, you could receive an additional $370 per month, or $4,440 per year.

Should you delay benefits?

Delaying benefits can give you a substantial boost in benefits, but it's not the right choice for everyone.