Want Outperforming Stocks? Look for Diversity in Executive Leadership

What it means for investors

It's clear what companies should consider doing in order to be more profitable : Hire or promote more women and minorities into top positions. We investors, though, can aim to identify promising investments for our long-term portfolios by checking how diverse companies' boards of directors and executive teams are. This is often easily accomplished by checking out the "About Us" nook on a company's website and perhaps clicking on a link labeled "Leadership."

Corporate leadership has been getting more diverse, but it has been happening slowly. Among S&P 500 companies, there was recently an average of 3.2 women directors on boards (out of an average 11.2 people on boards), per a recent Bloomberg.com article. That's 29%.

There's movement afoot to push companies to get more diverse more quickly. A new law in California, for example, requires publicly traded companies based in it to have at least one director from an "underrepresented community" by the end of 2021. In 2022, boards featuring between four and eight people must have at least two such directors, and boards with nine or more people must have three. California already required public companies to have at least one female director by the end of 2019 -- and by the end of 2021, depending on the size of the board, there must be two or three.