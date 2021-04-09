Want to Avoid Paying Taxes on Social Security? Here's How

Avoiding federal taxes is harder, but it can be done by limiting your withdrawals from taxable retirement accounts to keep your provisional income below the threshold at which benefits become taxable.

That's difficult, though, because it could mean reducing your quality of life if you're used to a higher income. And, depending on how much you have invested, required minimum distributions that start at 72 could make this impossible without causing you to incur tax penalties for withdrawing too little.

The good news is, you may have another option. If you're still young, you can use a Roth 401(k) or Roth IRA to invest for retirement instead of using a traditional account. if your money is in a Roth, withdrawals won't count as part of the income that is used to determine if your Social Security benefits are taxed.