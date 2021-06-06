Want to Be a Millionaire by 45? Here's How Your 401(k) Can Get You There

If you're trying to become a millionaire, a 401(k) is one of the most powerful tools at your disposal. It's tax-advantaged, so you either get a tax break the year you contribute funds or the year you withdraw them. Some employers give you a bonus for stashing money here. And if you invest wisely, you can grow your nest egg a lot faster than you could with a savings account. You could even go from $0 to $1 million in less than 23 years.

How your 401(k) can make you a millionaire in 23 years or less

You're allowed to contribute up to $19,500 to a 401(k) in 2021 if you're under 50 and $26,000 if you're 50 or older. If you contributed that much every year and you earned a 7% average annual rate of return on your investments, you'd have nearly $1.1 million in 23 years. If you started at 22, that means you could be a millionaire by 45.