Want to Be a Millionaire By 55? Here's How Your 401(k) Can Get You There

So if you (perhaps with your spouse) can sock away $20,000 annually, you might achieve about a million dollars in your nest egg in only about 20 years -- or, if you can only save and invest $1,000 per month, it could take around 25 or more years. You might get there faster, though, if you're favored with rapid stock market growth, or if you can afford to save and invest even heftier sums each year. If you're 30 years old now, you have 25 years before you reach 55 -- and if you're willing to retire at 60 instead of a very early 55, you can start saving and investing in earnest as late as age 40, if you can invest about $20,000 annually. (Again, these examples assume an average annual growth rate of 8%.)