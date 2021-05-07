Want to Be a Millionaire by 60? Here's How Your 401(k) Can Get You There

3. Regularly increase your contribution rate

Not everyone can afford to max out their 401(k), and that's OK. But it's still important to try to increase the amount you're saving on a consistent basis.

You don't need to boost your savings significantly to see a major difference, either. In fact, according to research from Fidelity Investments, a 35-year-old earning $60,000 per year can save an additional $85,000 by age 67 simply by increasing his or her savings rate by just 1%.

Saving money is tough, but small changes can make it a little easier. By trying to save just a little more every month, you can gradually get closer to your goal. Over time, those small adjustments can make a bigger difference than you may think.

Retiring a millionaire isn't easy, and it's even more challenging if you plan to retire by age 60. It is possible, though. By making the most of your 401(k), you can give yourself the best chance of retiring a millionaire.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*