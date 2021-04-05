Want to Be a Millionaire by 62? Here's How Your 401(k) Can Get You There

There are lots of retirement calculators you can find online that will tell you how much you need to invest to save $1 million by 62 depending on how old you are now. Find one and figure out what your monthly goal should be.

2. Find out about your employer's matching rules

Many employees with 401(k) plans are entitled to an employer match. That means the company you work for makes contributions when you do. The rules for how this works vary. For example, some employers will match 50% of contributions up to a certain percentage of your salary, while others will match 100%.

If your employer match vests immediately -- which means the money is yours to keep as soon as your employer deposits it -- you can factor that amount in when determining how much you personally need to invest each month.

However, in some cases, the money doesn't immediately vest. If that's the case, you can't necessarily count on getting to keep the money because there's always a chance you'll have to leave before your employer's contributions become yours permanently. You may want to increase your own savings goals in these circumstances so you don't end up with a shortfall if it turns out you don't end up vesting.