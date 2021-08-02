Want to Be a Millionaire? Don't Let This Investing Mistake Derail Your Plans

If you'd held onto your AMC shares rather than selling on June 1, you'd have watched their value plummet to less than $725,000 in the next two months. That's still a large sum, but it's quite a bit less than what you would have had if you'd sold them earlier, and they could fall even lower in the future.

This phenomenon isn't just limited to meme stocks. Even the best stocks experience some ups and downs, particularly in recessions. This is problematic for investors, particularly older investors who are trying to protect the nest eggs they'll soon have to live off of.

How to make a fortune while protecting what you have

Diversification can help you avoid this issue. Investing your money in multiple stocks minimizes the effect that any one stock has on your portfolio. This means a single, fast-rising stock isn't going to turn you into an overnight millionaire, as could happen if you had all your savings invested in that stock. But it helps you better weather the lows. If one stock is doing poorly, hopefully you'll have another that's doing well to compensate for it.