Want to Become a Millionaire Well Before Retirement? 3 Key Moves to Make

In the course of your life, you may run into periods when it's not so easy to save or invest. Home repairs, for example, could wreak havoc on your budget, while the desire to reward your hard work with vacations could throw your long-term efforts off course. If you want to become a millionaire well ahead of retirement, you may need to make some sacrifices, but if you're willing to do what it takes to save consistently, you'll be more likely to achieve your goal.

3. Invest aggressively

Playing it too safe with your investments could leave you short of your ultimate wealth target. As a general rule, it pays to invest in stocks for boosted returns, even if that means stepping a bit outside your comfort zone. If you stick to bonds, your portfolio might fluctuate less wildly through the years, but you may have a far more difficult time accumulating $1 million or more.