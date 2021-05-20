Want to Invest in Crypto but Don't Know How? This Is Your Safest Bet

Since blockchain technology is used in other sectors besides cryptocurrency -- and since these ETFs spread your money around to multiple regulated companies rather than a few virtual currencies subject to limited regulations that may not be around for the long term -- any of these funds presents much less risk than buying cryptocurrencies directly.

Of course, whether you're buying individual cryptocurrencies, foreign ETFs that invest in them, or ETFs that invest in emerging technologies related to the crypto industry, you need to make sure you understand what you're investing in, know how the investment aims to make money, and what fees you'll pay. You should also assess the risks and make sure you'll be happy to hold your investments for the long term as part of a diversified portfolio.

