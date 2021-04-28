Want to Retire With $2 Million? Here's How Much You Need to Invest

This is why it's so important to start saving early. If you put off investing because you don't think you have enough to save, you're missing out on your most valuable resource: time.

It's also important to understand that your investments will experience good years and bad years. The stock market is volatile at times, but investing is the best way to build long-term wealth. The key metric to consider is the average rate of return you experience over time.

You may earn incredibly high returns some years, while other years you may see losses. That's normal. Over time, the S&P 500 has experienced an average rate of return of around 10% per year. By remembering that the average return over time is the most important factor, it's easier to continue investing consistently even when the stock market is rocky.

How much should you save?