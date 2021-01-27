Want to Save More for Retirement? Treat It Like Netflix

Approximately one in five Americans expects to work past the traditional retirement age, according to a 2020 survey from Northwestern Mutual. Of that group, around half say they're working longer out of necessity rather than choice.

If your savings are lacking, you may have no choice but to postpone retirement. However, by taking steps to boost your savings now, you'll be much better prepared once you reach your senior years. And there's one simple thing that can help you save more than you think: Treat your savings like a subscription service.

What do retirement and Netflix have in common?

Subscription services like Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) are appealing for a variety of reasons. For one, they can be easier on your budget than larger one-time payments. Paying $14 per month sounds less expensive than paying $168 per year, for example, even though they add up to the same amount of money.