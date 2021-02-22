Want to Slash Your 2020 Tax Bill? Do This Before It's Too Late

But this credit isn't available to everyone. It's meant to incentivize low-income households to save more for retirement, so those who earn too much can't take advantage of it. In 2020, married couples filing jointly with AGIs exceeding $65,000, heads of households with AGIs exceeding $48,750, and other filers with AGIs exceeding $32,500 won't qualify for the Saver's Tax Credit. But they can still get the tax deduction that comes with making a traditional IRA contribution.

Locking money away in a retirement account might seem counterintuitive right now when money is tight for a lot of people. But if you choose to make a prior-year traditional IRA contribution, some of that money will come back to you in the form of a smaller tax bill or a larger tax refund. Plus, the money you'll be stashing away for retirement will have years and possibly even decades to grow before you need to use it, at which point it'll be worth a lot more than a few thousand dollars.

It may not make sense for everyone, but a prior-year IRA contribution is worth considering if you want to save a little cash this year and be better prepared for retirement.

