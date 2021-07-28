Warren Buffett Has an Easy Way for Everyday Investors to Get Rich

But what are index funds anyway? In short, they're passively managed funds that aim to match the performance of the market indexes they're associated with.

Some mutual funds are actively managed, which means they're run by actual people whose job is to assemble a rewarding mix of stocks. Index funds don't have that setup -- they're based on existing indexes, not the decisions of specific people. But that's a good thing, because that actually keeps their investment fees down.

So how might an index fund work in practice? Say you buy shares of an S&P 500 index fund. That means you'll effectively get to own 500 different stocks. If the S&P 500 itself has a great year, the value of your portfolio will rise. It's that simple.

Now to be clear, there's a downside to buying index funds, and it's that you don't get a say in the companies you invest in. Also, index funds won't help you beat the market. An S&P 500 index fund, for example, won't seek to do better than the S&P 500 itself, but with the right investment mix, you may be able to do better.