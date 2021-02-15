Warren Buffett Made 3 Big Mistakes Recently -- Here's the Reason They Haven't Hurt Him

Buffett did trim some of Berkshire's Apple holdings. Yet as of the most recent report, the insurance company still held 944 million shares of the tech giant's stock. With Apple's stock price having soared from $72 to $135 over that span, Buffett's remaining holdings amount to more than $127 billion in Apple stock. That's $55 billion in capital appreciation -- far more than the entire value he had invested in airline stocks.

The lesson: Let your winners keep winning

As a result of a simple investing philosophy, Buffett has managed to hold his own even though he's made some big mistakes recently. Buying great stocks and holding them for the long run can pay off big, and it can also make up for a multitude of missteps along the way.

