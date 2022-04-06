Warren Buffett is often considered the greatest investor of all time. He has built Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B) into a multinational conglomerate holding company with the seventh-largest market cap of any publicly traded company, currently valued at over $765 billion. Berkshire Hathaway is highly diversified, owning companies in various sectors as well as shares of stock in several public companies. Buffett is known for concentration in his stock portfolio, with five stocks comprising over 75% of it. Many of these companies are the best dividend stocks to buy and hold, so investors often follow Buffett's buys and sells. What are Warren Buffett's top stocks now?

In today's video, I break down the history of the company, discuss what the business owns, compare the stock's performance to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEMKT: SPY), and provide insights and commentary. Please don't forget to subscribe to the channel.

*Stock prices used are from the trading day of April 5, 2022. The video was published on April 5, 2022.

