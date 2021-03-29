Was Your Loan Denied? Here’s What To Do

4. Increase Your Cash Reserves

Some lenders may require you to have a certain amount of cash reserves before approving your loan. To improve your chances of qualifying for a loan that has this requirement, create a long-term automatic savings plan to increase your cash reserves.

What Happens If My Loan Is Denied a Second Time?

If your loan is denied a second time, you’ll have to identify why it happened again. Ask the lender for an explanation why it denied you a loan.

Before you apply for another loan, review your credit report again to see if you can spot any errors. Check your credit score to see if it has improved. To increase your chances of approval, you might have to wait until you meet the lender’s requirements or choose another lender that better matches your financial situation.

Other Methods of Financing to Consider

If you don’t qualify for a loan, consider these other methods of financing.