Washington State Puts Ban On Using Credit For Insurance Rates

Kriedler issued the ban because he believes that credit scores are untrustworthy and therefore shouldn’t be used as a predictive model when setting someone’s insurance rates. Various consumer protection rules implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic have created a situation where “all credit bureaus are collecting a credit history that is objectively inaccurate for some consumers and therefore results in an unreliable credit score being assigned to them,” says the emergency rule.

For example, the federal CARES Act requires that financial institutions report consumers as current on payments if they weren’t delinquent before the pandemic. In addition, the CARES Act provided forbearance options to certain borrowers and put a moratorium on foreclosures on certain home loans.

“The insurance industry’s dependency on the discriminatory practice of credit scoring has always been unfair,” said Kreidler in a statement. “But given that the federal protections from plummeting credit scores could end soon, we need to take action now to protect the public.”