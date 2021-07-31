Waving a Magic Wand Won't Make You a Millionaire, But This Might

Now, you have the option to become an investing wizard if you're willing to take the time to learn to pick individual stocks. And it doesn't even take magic to predict which companies are likely to perform well. But you do need to develop a strategy for identifying solid companies that have good long-term potential.

If you aren't interested in spending the time to pick individual stocks, you can still get your money into the market using exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track financial indexes. If you invest in an S&P fund, you'll gain exposure to 500 or so stocks from some of the largest companies in the United States.

An S&P index fund provides instant diversification and minimal risk. It's not quite as easy as waving a magic wand to make money appear, but it's as close to a sure thing as you can get. Now, if you pick individual stocks, it's crucial to choose them carefully to get a good mix of different companies and industries to limit the added risk this strategy has.

Leave your money to grow

Finally, once you've got your money invested, you should leave it alone and let it grow.