3 Ways the Coronavirus Will Affect Social Security

Lastly, at a more local level, it's very likely that beneficiaries' interactions with Social Security Administration (SSA) employees may differ in the weeks or months to come.

Just as businesses have been mandating that their employees work from home if they're able to, the SSA has pushed its employees to work from home if they can. Further, the agency's "work at home quarantine" option allows those SSA employees who are at higher risk for the coronavirus -- such as those who are elderly, have underlying health conditions, or are pregnant -- to work from home.

The SSA has also notified its employees that office closures may become necessary, depending on the spread of COVID-19 within certain cities, counties, and states. If this becomes necessary, the SSA expects employees to work from home.