We Asked Successful Investors: How Do You Find 10-Baggers?

The social media pioneer was just getting started. At its IPO, Facebook had only 845 million users, and I was one. (It had 2.8 billion users as of 4Q 2020). Although I had shied away from other pioneers in social media like Myspace and Friendster, Facebook hooked me in because I was able to connect with family all over the world through one easy interface. I also was impressed by its visionary leader, Mark Zuckerberg, who started the company while at Harvard and now was playing with the big boys on Wall Street.

I thought the IPO price was a bit steep at $38 a share, but I was watching it -- in fact, I watched it drop all the way to $19.29, when I decided to buy. (And even though it dipped all the way to a low of $17.73 on Sept. 4, 2012, I didn't sell.) Facebook hit all my requirements: It had a great product that I was excited about, a visionary leader, and was just small enough. But most importantly, it had amazing potential.

But in order to achieve 10-bagger status, there was another important factor: I had to wait. When I bought FB, I said to myself, "You're a long-term investor...so practice what you preach. Hold on to this stock through thick and thin, no matter what happens to the company, so you can see if your long-term investing theory plays out."