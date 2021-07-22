We Deserve a Better Credit Reporting System

“We say it all the time, but I feel like it’s never said enough: We are not their customers. Banks are their customers,” Sullivan says.

Because business interests dwarf consumers’ concerns, the government needs to step in. The FTC and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau should establish stronger accuracy regulations and enforce the ones already on the books, Ejaz says.

Credit bureaus profit from consumer confusion

Search for “free credit report,” “annual credit report” or even “AnnualCreditReport.com.” The first results are likely to be ads for other sites that shill credit monitoring. The real site is often halfway down the page, with no indication that it’s the official, federally mandated place to get free credit reports.

People are understandably confused when they click on the other links and are asked for a credit card — often after they’ve input sensitive information, including their Social Security number and birthdate. (The real site doesn’t require a credit card.) They’re even more dismayed when their supposedly free credit reports turn into a recurring subscription that could cost $20 to $40 a month.