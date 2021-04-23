We Need All Sectors to Create a Better, Whole Future for Our Children

Motley Fool co-founder David Gardner has long said you should "make your portfolio reflect your best vision for the future." Last year, Smith published a book, The End of Killing, with a bold goal: policing without killing -- at all -- by 2030 through the use of non-lethal weapons. That is certainly a vision for the future we can all get behind.

There's a role for everyone in making our future whole. NGOs, local governments, nonprofits -- any group of people randomly meeting to make the world a good place to live. There's enough space for everyone.

But we shouldn't forget that companies -- which because they turn a profit have an inherent level of sustainability -- can also play a role. No, this doesn't include every publicly traded company. But we all can be proud to support the cause of those it does include. I fervently believe they, too, can be a force for good -- for everyone -- in our shared future.

