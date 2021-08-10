We Need to Talk About Social Security: It's Not Drying Up Any Time Soon

Millions of seniors today get a large chunk of their retirement income from Social Security. And your plan may be to do the same once your time in the workforce comes to an end.

But will that be possible? You've probably heard the rumors that Social Security is rapidly running out of money, and that future retirees will be out of luck when their time comes to collect benefits. And that paints a pretty bleak picture.

But before you start panicking, here's the real deal. Social Security is not actually running out of money. And while it is facing some financial challenges, the situation may not be nearly as dire as you think it is.

What you need to know about Social Security

Social Security gets most of its revenue from payroll taxes -- the same taxes most of us complain about paying when they're taken out of our wages. In the coming years, though, that revenue stream will be reduced as baby boomers exit the workforce in droves.