Weddings Are Marching Back: Here’s How to Pay for Yours

0% APR credit card

A 0% APR credit card charges no interest on any purchase you make during the promotional period, usually lasting 15 to 18 months. As long as you pay off the card in that time frame, you’ll borrow the money for free. Once the introductory period runs out, interest will be charged at the ongoing APR, which can be as high as 25%.

You need good to excellent credit (a score of 690 FICO or higher) to qualify for a 0% APR credit card.

When to consider: A 0% APR card may be a good fit for couples who want to finance a small portion of their wedding. High credit limits will be harder to qualify for, and charging too much to a credit card can push your credit utilization over 30%, potentially lowering your credit score.

Rewards credit card

A similar option is to pay for some wedding expenses with a rewards credit card and then use the points or cash back to save money elsewhere. For couples looking to honeymoon, a travel rewards card may make the most sense, since the points or miles you earn can pay for flights and hotels.