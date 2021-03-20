Welcome to Retirement! Here Are the First 3 Things You Should Know

When you have hundreds of thousands of dollars in your retirement fund, it's easy to fall into the trap of thinking that your savings will last forever. But when you're spending a decade or two (or more) in retirement, that money may not go as far as you think.

For that reason, it's crucial to have a withdrawal strategy. Knowing how much you can safely withdraw from your retirement fund each year can help ensure you don't run out of money too soon.

The most common withdrawal guideline is the 4% rule. This states that you can withdraw 4% of your total savings during the first year of retirement, then adjust your withdrawals each year after for inflation. So, for example, if you have $500,000 saved, you could withdraw $20,000 the first year.

That number may seem low, but keep in mind that inflation will take a toll on your savings over time. Your $500,000 nest egg may seem like a lot, but in 10 or 20 years, that money won't be worth as much as it is now.