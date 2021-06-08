What a Grammy-Winning Singer Can Teach You About Money

With a large fanbase and critical acclaim, Brandi Carlile exudes success. Her seven albums of music span several genres, including pop, folk and rock, giving her a wide audience appeal, and she has been the recipient of six Grammy Awards and 12 nominations.

But in her new memoir, “Broken Horses,” she reveals that she has a tendency to spend money as soon as she gets it, which means she often finds herself running out of cash. Her song lyrics also touch on this topic.

In one of her biggest hits, “The Story,” she sings, “Even when I was flat broke, you made me feel like a million bucks.” The idea that you can feel a lot richer than your bank account suggests is a recurring theme in her memoir, too.

In her book, Carlile shares some of her hard-won personal finance lessons, and what the rest of us can learn from her experiences. Here are five of her financial takeaways.

Know what you want

Carlile describes growing up in relative poverty, with her family facing frequent evictions and job shifts. “I can recall the name of just about every landlord who evicted us and my parents’ list of grievances against them. I also remember every helping hand,” she writes.