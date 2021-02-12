What Are Loan Terms?

Extending your loan term depends on the type of loan you have. For example, if you have a mortgage and run into financial problems, your lender may be willing to grant you a temporary forbearance. Otherwise, you can refinance your mortgage for a longer term length, but keep in mind, this will typically cause you to pay more in interest over time.

If you need to refinance a personal loan, however, you’ll need to apply for a new loan to pay off your current loan, also known as debt consolidation.