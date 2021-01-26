What Are Tax Exemptions, and Which Can You Still Claim?

Dependent exemptions

If you have kids or other dependents in your household, you may qualify for dependent exemptions as long as all the rules are met. Each dependent you add gives you another $4,050 to remove from taxable income. Note: Your spouse can never be classified as your dependent and you can't claim a dependent if you are deemed to be a dependent on someone else's return.

One of the main criteria you need to meet is to ensure that your dependent is considered a qualifying child or qualifying relative. This can include a niece or nephew who lives with you. When you're ready to claim dependent tax exemptions, go to Form 1040A or 1040.

Last chance to qualify

The IRS gives you a three-year grace period to file your tax returns, making this the last year you can file for 2017. If you realized you missed out on claiming exemptions for periods prior to 2017, you're too late.

Although you can no longer enjoy the personal exemptions for tax years from 2018 to 2025, there is still a suite of other benefits that can help reduce taxable income, including deductions and tax credits. It always makes sense to look for ways to cut your tax bill when you can.

