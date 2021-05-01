 Skip to main content
What Biden’s free college plan could mean for you
What Biden’s free college plan could mean for you

What could the President's affordable housing plan mean for you and your family? A discussion with Natalie Campisi, Mortgage and Housing Analyst with Forbes Advisor.

President Joe Biden campaigned on free college, larger Pell Grants and expanded aid for schools that serve Black and other minority students — and now, he’s acting to turn those promises into reality.

Biden formally announced his American Families Plan on April 28. While the plan includes several policies intended to aid those in the workplace, including paid family leave and universal preschool, it also includes provisions that could reshape the American higher education system.

Here are the highlights:

  • Free community college: Community college tuition and fees would be covered for all Americans, including DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, program recipients. You could use the benefit over three years and up to four years, if circumstances warrant.
  • Larger Pell Grants: The maximum Pell Grant award would rise by $1,400, to $7,895. The plan also would make DACA recipients eligible for Pell Grants.
  • Aid for HBCUs, TCUs, MSIs and their students: The plan would subsidize two years of tuition at historically Black colleges and universities, tribal colleges and universities, and other minority-serving institutions for students from families earning less than $125,000 a year. It also would provide $5 billion to strengthen programs in high-demand fields at these schools.

The expected impact

Biden’s college plan could decrease the amount of debt and the number of students who have to take out student loans to complete college. Thomas Hudson, president of Jackson State University in Mississippi, says decreasing college costs and the burden of student debt would change the landscape for HBCUs.

“One of the factors in lower retention rates is finances — students just not being able to afford college year to year,” Hudson says. “What it does is it traps students in a pretty tough cycle of debt where they are paying more for their education, and it puts them in a state where they have to go further into debt or they have to take (semesters off).”

About 45% of high school graduates enrolling in a four-year college in 2021 are expected to take on student loans. Those who get a bachelor’s degree from a four-year public college could graduate with an average of $38,147 in student loan debt, according to an upcoming NerdWallet study. That ever-growing debt burden leaves some student advocates to say the American Families Plan doesn’t go far enough.

Jessica Thompson, associate vice president for The Institute for College Access and Success, said in a written statement, “While these investments are historic, we encourage policymakers to go even further by including all public four-year colleges and doubling the maximum Pell Grant, which together would allow all students to access affordable, high-quality education without relying on overly burdensome student debt.”

The American Families Plan is still a long way from becoming law. If you’re planning to go to college before it does, consider existing options for getting the most aid and a degree or credential without racking up large student debt. The big picture: First take aid that doesn’t have to be repaid, use federal student loans carefully and resort to private student loans only to fill a gap.

