What ERISA Means For Your Retirement Plan

Not all employer-sponsored plans must comply with all or parts of ERISA, however. These include government employee plans and some plans offered by nonprofits, like 403(b) plans.

But just because a plan falls outside of ERISA governance doesn’t mean it’s risky or will be mismanaged. There could be perfectly valid reasons for your employer to offer you a non-ERISA plan.

Nonprofits might, for instance, opt out of ERISA to save on the costs or administrative work required by ERISA plans. In addition, if you’re a high earner, your company might offer you a non-ERISA plan to avoid violating ERISA non-discrimation policies while allowing you to save more for retirement.

If you’re concerned about the safety of the investment options offered by a non-ERISA plan, you can reduce your risk by choosing a low-fee index fund within your plan, says Juan Carlos Cruz, founder of Britewater Financial Group.

ERISA and Healthcare Plans