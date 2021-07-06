What Gen Z Can Learn From Millennials’ Money Mistakes

Dozier’s advice to the next generation: “Please, read the fine print. Don’t just accept a credit card because they offer it to you because it can really put you behind.”

Malani recommends thinking of your credit card like a debit card that deducts money from your checking account once a month.

“You’re using someone else’s money,” she says. “Using it to enhance your lifestyle is the wrong way to think about it, and that’s where people get into trouble.”

Save for retirement and the short-term, too

A lot of financial advice can make you feel like a terrible person if you don’t make saving for retirement your top priority. Yes, saving for retirement is important, but with probably 40-ish years to go until you retire, you also need to save for short- and medium-term goals along the way.