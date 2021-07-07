What Gen Z can learn from millennials’ money mistakes

The jokes about millennials being perpetual children are aging about as quickly as millennials themselves. With the eldest of our generation pushing 40, lately we’re less about rosé all day and more about term life insurance.
The geriatric among us were already working (or trying to) when the Great Recession hit. And now, some of the eldest members of Generation Z are graduating in virtual ceremonies and taking those first wobbly baby deer steps into an uncertain pandemic-era economy. Listen, Gen Z, we know you make fun of our skinny jeans, but we also know the fear you’re masking behind those overconfident TikToks.
We get it, and we want to help. Think of millennials as your still-cool yet slightly out-of-touch older cousins. In 15 years, you’ll be us: trying to save for both a down payment and day care, wondering why your friends can afford to travel and you can’t, and feeling like you’ve missed the boat on opening a retirement account. Time flies, so listen up.
Don't wait to get started — or to get help
Laying a good financial foundation isn’t one of those tasks you can put off until later. It’s easier to start when you’re younger, even if you don’t have much money yet because your life is likely less complicated.
Besides, if you approach money with a “meh” attitude in your 20s, you won’t have the savings later to do the things you need or want to do.
“The sooner you get your financial s--- together, the less you’ll have to compromise,” says Priya Malani, founder and CEO of Stash Wealth, a financial advisory firm based in Charlotte, North Carolina.
If you feel overwhelmed, don’t wait to get help. Thanks to our recent embrace of virtual meetings, it’s never been easier to connect with a financial adviser without having to take a day off to go to their office. A word of caution, though: Bad money advice is everywhere, and it’s easy for influencers to seem like experts when they’re actually just brand ambassadors.
Nerdy tip: Financial advisors are available at a variety of price points. At NerdWallet, we recommend you work with licensed, registered, fee-only fiduciaries. That means they don’t make money through commissions for selling financial products.
Responsibly embrace credit cards
Building your credit history opens up a lot of possibilities, and credit cards are often a way to get started thanks to their relatively easy application processes.
“I think credit cards are misunderstood, and most people think of them as evil,” Malani says. “People don’t really realize how effective a tool they can be.”
With good or excellent credit scores, you have better odds of qualifying for more rewarding travel or cash-back credit cards, or loans with lower interest rates, which can save you a lot of money on a future car or home purchase. But to attain good credit (corresponding to a FICO score of 690 or higher), you need to understand how credit cards work, so you can pick a card that’s well-matched to your current situation and use the card carefully.
Brooks Dozier, a 35-year-old living in Overland Park, Kansas, was around 18 or 19 years old when he received a credit card offer in the mail. He accepted the offer, got the card and promptly maxed out his credit limit.
“I didn’t think about the consequences,” he says. But reality hit when the first credit card bill arrived. The account went into collections, and it took years for him to pay it off. Plus, the derogatory marks remained on his credit report for seven years.
Dozier’s advice to the next generation: “Please, read the fine print. Don’t just accept a credit card because they offer it to you because it can really put you behind.”
Malani recommends thinking of your credit card like a debit card that deducts money from your checking account once a month.
“You’re using someone else’s money,” she says. “Using it to enhance your lifestyle is the wrong way to think about it, and that’s where people get into trouble.”
Save for retirement and the short-term, too
A lot of financial advice can make you feel like a terrible person if you don’t make saving for retirement your top priority. Yes, saving for retirement is important, but with probably 40-ish years to go until you retire, you also need to save for short- and medium-term goals along the way.
You don’t want to have to wait until you’re in your late 60s to enjoy yourself. And I’m not just talking about big stuff like buying a house. It’s also hiring professional house cleaners, signing up your kid for the soccer team and getting adult braces — all the not-so-cheap things that you might want for yourself sometime in the near future. (Trust me when I say that the house cleaning is worth it.)
“At a national level, we’re sending very strong messages to this age group to start saving for retirement,” says Katherine Liola, founder and CEO of Concentric Private Wealth in McLean, Virginia. “You need to make sure that you’re also focusing on all the life that will happen before retirement.”
How to find a job amid a recession … or a pandemic? Millennials have advice for the class of 2020
Keep in touch
“Never take anyone in your life for granted, because you’ll never know how they will impact your life. Never burn bridges you don’t have to, because during the time of the recession when I graduated, and even more so now, finding a job is really about who you know, and who knows you … if you can cultivate your network and keep in touch with as many people as possible, that will serve you well down the line, especially as you advance in your career and are looking to either start a career or make a move within your career.”
— Megan Jeffrey, class of 2009
“Stay in touch with anyone you interview with. Even if they reject you, stay in touch.”
— Kimberly Latham, class of 2009
Your first job probably won’t be your forever job, and that’s OK
“No job is forever. That’s just not the way the job market is structured anymore. It used to be our grandfathers would go into a place and work there for 25 years, get the gold watch and retire. But the truth is that even if, when you’re starting out in your career, you’re in a job where you’re not quite sure about it, it’s not necessarily fulfilling you the way you thought you thought it would, it is OK to still hold that position and learn what you can from it, because that will help you move into your next role, and that role will probably be closer to what you envision as your dream role.”
— Megan Jeffrey, class of 2009
“Don’t be afraid to take a low-paying job if it has the potential for growth. Because when the economy comes back, they’re gonna hire more people, and then you’re in the driver’s seat there, you’re the most experienced person. At Perkins Coie, in my department at least, most of the people who are managers started before the recession, and … once we got to 2010, 2011, we were hiring a ton of people, and so the people who were on before the recession, if they’re good enough, then they became managers. So as a younger person, if you are able to just get your foot in the door doing whatever, when the economy comes back, there’s gonna be a lot of people banging on the door, and then you got a leg up, you have the experience.
“Try to set up more of a five-year plan as opposed to a one-year plan. You can make demands, but instead of asking for a fancy salary or a fancy office or something, ask for access to certain meetings or certain responsibilities — things that would act as résumé items two or three years down the line … or things like continuing education, or if there’s tuition reimbursement so you can take more classes as your career develops, you can add more skills … I think just looking to the future, instead of trying to just get the cool fancy salary or the fancy office, that would be the advice I’d give.”
— Tony Trepanier, class of 2008
“For me, I really just enjoyed whatever situation I was in at the moment. If you had told me two years before I graduated that I’d be working at a grocery store and loving it, I would have thought you were ridiculous. But I did love it. I enjoyed every moment of it. And I took the opportunity to learn as much as I could while I was there … I would say just enjoy whatever situation you’re in and try to learn from it in the moment as opposed to just in retrospect.”
— Eliza Parsons, class of 2008
Be ready to adapt
“Be creative and be flexible. If you had told me when I graduated that I wouldn’t be using Spanish on an everyday basis I would have been devastated, because I spent my whole life working toward this … it can feel like college degrees are a dime a dozen. It certainly did in 2010 when I graduated, but if you think on a global scale, it’s really a privilege to have higher education. Put the concepts and the things that you’ve learned in college to use. Think about how the things that you know and do can be applied to a workplace that isn’t directly one of the things that people think of when they think of your degree. Sometimes you have to let go of one dream to get to the new dream … it’s unfortunate that this is why you have to be clever. But I think that there’s a real potential for innovation.”
— Stacy Sage, class of 2010
Know you aren’t alone
“I would say that even the people who have had careers for 20 years are feeling just as uncertain about where they stand in the workforce.”
— Kimberly Latham, class of 2009
