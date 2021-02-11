What Gig Workers Need to Know About Taxes

Internet, phone service, transportation, health insurance, a home office — all these and more are potentially deductible, at least in part, if they are “ordinary and necessary” parts of running your business.

But you can go too far. You may need cell service for the app-based driving or delivery work you do, for example, but you can’t deduct 100% of the cost — only the portion that’s related to your gig work. If 25% of your phone use can be attributed to your gig, then you can deduct 25% of the cost.

The 15.3% self-employment tax mentioned above is also deductible. You can deduct half of what you pay in self-employment tax when figuring your income taxes.

You also can deduct retirement plan contributions. While it’s generally too late to set up a solo 401(k) or a SIMPLE for 2020, you can open and contribute to a SEP IRA until your tax filing due date: April 15 plus extensions.

Avoiding penalties