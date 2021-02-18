What Happens if I Miss the Tax-Filing Deadline This Year?

If you miss the filing deadline and owe money, you'll be hit with a failure-to-file penalty that will total a minimum of $435 -- but it could get much worse. The IRS can either charge you $435 or 5% of your unpaid tax bill for each month or partial month you're late -- whichever is higher. This means that if you owe $5,000 in taxes and are two months late, you can be charged $500 for not filing your return on time.

In addition, you'll face a late filing penalty equal to 0.5% of your unpaid tax debt per month or partial month you're late. That penalty also applies when you file your taxes on time but can't pay your bill on time.

What to do if you think you'll be late

You may be inclined to hold off on meeting with a tax preparer until the coronavirus situation improves and you're more comfortable being in a room with another person. Unfortunately, you can't use that excuse to be late with your taxes.