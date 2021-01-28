What Happens to Your Money When the Stock Market Crashes?

A market crash essentially means that stock prices across various sectors of the market take a sharp decline. Many investors start selling their shares at the same time, and stock prices fall. When this happens on a broad scale, a market crash can occur.

When stock prices fall, your investments lose value. If you own 100 shares of a stock that you bought for $10 per share, your investments are worth $1,000. But if the stock price falls to $5 per share, your investments are now only worth $500.

However, the important thing to remember is that the loss isn't necessarily permanent unless you sell. Your investments may only be worth $500, but unless you're selling right now, that price doesn't matter. If you hold onto your stocks and the market recovers, the stock price may bounce back to its original $10 per share -- or even higher. You're back to where you started, and you haven't lost any money.

How to survive market crashes

Market crashes can be intimidating, but they don't have to be. Again, the fastest way to lose money in the stock market is to sell when stock prices are down. As long as you don't sell during a downturn, you have the ability to see those losses disappear if prices recover.