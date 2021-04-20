What Happens To Your Mortgage Debt When You Die?

Whomever this person ends up being, they will need to find out who is named on the deed, who holds the title to your home and whether you’ve established a living trust or transfer-on-death deed to keep your home out of probate. This will save your heirs money and can simplify the property’s transfer.

If you’re the sole owner and don’t have a living trust or transfer-on-death deed, but you do have a will passing your home to an heir, for example, here’s what would happen next.

What Happens to a Mortgage Once the Home Transfers to an Heir?

If your will names an heir to your home, that person will not have to take over your mortgage, as long as they are not co-borrowers or co-signers on your loan. However, federal law does allow your heirs to take over the mortgage.