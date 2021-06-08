What Happens When You Pay Off Your Mortgage?

After you pay off your mortgage, you might gain a newfound sense of pride in your home. You really, truly own it. You’ll likely have extra money every month and face a much lower risk of losing your home if you fall on hard times.

You may need to do more than make your final mortgage payment to finalize your new free-and-clear ownership status. Learn more about what’s supposed to happen when you pay off your mortgage to make sure you’re fully off the hook.

Reaching the Final Mortgage Payments: What’s Next

Before you can make your final mortgage payment, you’ll need to ask your loan servicer for a payoff quote. You can often do this through the servicer’s website while logged into your home loan account. If not, you can call them. Have your loan number handy. You’ll find it on your mortgage statement.

The payoff quote will say exactly how much principal and interest you need to pay to own your home free and clear. It will also provide a date for when you need to pay it off. If you take longer, it’s not a big deal. You’ll just owe more interest.