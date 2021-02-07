What I Learned From My Worst Investing Mistake

401(k)s were still in their infancy and came of age in the 1980s, but I knew very little about them. All I knew was that I had the option to cash it out or keep it in some type of retirement plan. But I never really investigated the options because I knew what I was going to do -- $12,000 would go a long way to help us get settled in our new home.

In retrospect, that turned out to be one of my worst investing mistakes. (I'll spare you the tales of selling Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft in the 1990s instead of holding them for the long term -- which is, of course, the secret to creating long-term wealth. But it was a secret to me -- at the time, individual investors were not empowered the way they are now.)

If instead of cashing out that money I had put it into an S&P 500 index fund (which did exist, although it was in its infancy, as well), and I had left the money there without touching a cent, that $12,000 would have been worth $299,470 (dividends included) in 2020. That equates to an average 10.61% annual return, or a total return of 2,396%. Holy nest egg, Batgirl -- I think you messed up!