What insurance will a student need before heading to college? Find out on the PennyWise podcast!

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Host Teri Barr talked with Jason Metz, insurance analyst from Forbes Advisor, to learn why insurance often isn't on the back to school list for college students.

Metz had important details about insurance in case of an accident, theft or poor decision making while your student is away from home. He also shared a checklist to help you consider if you need to add any levels of protection. Plus, Metz explains a few types of insurance you may not have heard about until now. 

Read more here: Insurance Checklist For College Students And Their Parents

