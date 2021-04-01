What Is $0 Fraud Liability And Do All Credit Cards Have It?

Zero fraud liability, a policy many credit and debit cards advertise to consumers as a safety measure against theft or fraud, seems like a stand-up thing for card companies to do. Federal Law requires consumers not be liable for more than $50 in charges that result from lost or stolen card information. This means that many credit card holders are not responsible for unauthorized purchases—at least for more than $50.

Zero liability remains a standard inclusion for many consumer cards in the U.S. However, corporate or business card servicers are not legally required to offer zero liability for their cardholders. Even if they do, business card holders should also be careful giving card access to employees. Any charges racked up by a disgruntled employee do not usually count as fraud (because the employee is the one using the card) and will not be protected. Always double-check the details of a card’s liability protection by calling the number on the back of a credit or debit card or by checking the issuer’s website.

How does $0 fraud liability work?