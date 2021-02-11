What Is A CD Loan?

Since this type of personal loan is secured by the money in your CD, it is considered less risky for banks. The bank uses your CD’s annual percentage yield (APY), which measures the amount of interest you earn yearly, to calculate the loan’s interest rate. Banks typically add a minimum of 2% to 3% of interest on top of your APY. However, the rate you receive will vary based on your credit.

For example, let’s say your CD has an APY of 1% and the bank calculates CD loan rates by adding 3% above that rate. That would mean your CD loan rate is 4% (1% + 3%). Although your CD funds are put on hold while you repay the loan, you’ll still be able to earn your accounts APY, and your account will still mature. So, using the same example, you’d earn 1% while borrowing the money.