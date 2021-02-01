What Is A Credit-Builder Loan?

It also extends to more complex issues like whether there are prepayment penalties, and whether you’ll receive any of the interest payments at the end of the loan. This is also a good opportunity to confirm that the lender will report your payments to the three major credit bureaus.

Only Borrow What You Can Afford

While credit-builder loan limits are typically low—from around $300 to $3,000—it’s still important to only borrow what you can afford to repay. Larger credit-builder loans have higher monthly payments, so borrowers should understand what their monthly payment will be before committing. Because the purpose of a credit-builder loan is to demonstrate an ability to repay debt, borrowing too much can damage your score if you’re not prepared for the payments.

Make Your Payments on Time and in Full

A borrower’s payment history accounts for 35% of their FICO credit score, so your score will only increase if you make on-time and in-full payments on your credit-builder loan. Typically, payments that are more than 30 days late are reported to credit bureaus and have a negative impact on the borrower’s score.