What Is a Deferred Annuity?

If that sounds a lot like a variable annuity, you’re right. But index annuities have one key advantage over those: An index annuity sets a limit on your highest possible gain and highest possible loss. That means it has some unpredictability but not as much as with a variable annuity, and you’re guaranteed not to lose any of your initial investment.

Annuity Types by Term

Term Deferred Annuities

A term deferred annuity is one that eventually turns your balance into a set number of payments, like over five years or 20 years. If you die during the term, the payments continue to your heirs.

Once the term ends, though, the payments stop, even if you’re still alive.

Lifetime Deferred Annuities

With a lifetime deferred annuity, you select future payments that last for your entire life, meaning you cannot outlive your annuity retirement income. Once you die, though, the payments stop, even if it’s only been a few years and you haven’t recouped the cost of your annuity.